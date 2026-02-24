Resideo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $136 million in…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $136 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $527 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.