Republic Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $545 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $545 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.14 billion, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.59 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.05 billion to $17.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.