Repligen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.3 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $197.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $738.3 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.93 to $2.01 per share, with revenue in the range of $810 million to $840 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.