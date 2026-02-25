Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $644.8 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.7 million.

