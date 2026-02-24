Realty Income Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $998.9 million, or $1.08 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.08 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $296.1 million, or 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3.9 billion. Revenue was reported as $5.75 billion.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.38 to $4.42 per share.

