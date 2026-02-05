RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $67.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $3.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $461.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million.

