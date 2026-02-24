Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $179.1 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $820.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $811.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $762 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $658 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

