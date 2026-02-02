Rambus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $63.8…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $63.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $190.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $190.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.5 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $705.6 million.

Rambus expects full-year revenue in the range of $171 million to $189 million.

