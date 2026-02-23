Quaker Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $468.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.