Pure Storage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $100.3 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.2 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTG

