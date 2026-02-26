Puma Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.4 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 29 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $228.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $214 million to $221 million.

