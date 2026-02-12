Procore Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million…

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $349.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100.8 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $351 million to $353 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.49 billion.

