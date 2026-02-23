ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.4 million. On…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $271.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.9 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

