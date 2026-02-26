Privia Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.2…



On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $541.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.9 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion.

