Primoris Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $274.9 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.57 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6 per share.

