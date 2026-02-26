Primo Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.1 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.66 billion.

