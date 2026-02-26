PRA Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported net income of $56.5 million…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported net income of $56.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.46.

The debt collector posted revenue of $333.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $305.1 million, or $7.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

