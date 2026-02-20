PPL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $266 million. On…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $266 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.04 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings to be $1.90 to $1.98 per share.

