Postal Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Cedarhurst, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $11.1 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.6 million, or 15 cents per share.

Postal Realty Trust, based in Cedarhurst, New York, posted revenue of $26 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $42.1 million. Revenue was reported as $95.8 million.

Postal Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.39 to $1.41 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.