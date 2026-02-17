Portland General Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Tuesday reported profit of $41 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Tuesday reported profit of $41 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $889 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $306 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.53 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.