PNM Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $533.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.9 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXNM

