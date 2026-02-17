Pitney Bowes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $27.3 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $27.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $477.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.7 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion.

