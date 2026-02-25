Photronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $42.9 million in its…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $42.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $225.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $220 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.