Personalis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.3 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $69.6 million.

Personalis expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $80 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSNL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.