Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.42 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $10.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.43 billion, or $10.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.55 per share.

