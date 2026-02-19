Pediatrix Medical Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.7…

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $493.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.4 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

