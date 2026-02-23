Paymentus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $330.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

