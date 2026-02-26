PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $120.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $84.5 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $455.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAR

