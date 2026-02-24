Par Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.7 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $369.4 million, or $7.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.