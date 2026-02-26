Pacira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6…

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $196.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $726.4 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $770 million.

