Ovintiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $946 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $4.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.91 billion.

