OrthoPediatrics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.6 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $236.3 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $262 million to $266 million.

