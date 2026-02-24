Orthofix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million…

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $219.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $218.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.2 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $811.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFIX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.