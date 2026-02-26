Organogenesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported profit of $43.7 million in…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported profit of $43.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $564.2 million.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $420 million.

