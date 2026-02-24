Option Care: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.5…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.6 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.65 billion.

Option Care expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6 billion.

