OPKO Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $225.7 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $606.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, OPKO Health said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $140 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $560 million.

