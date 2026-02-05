Open Text: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $168.1 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $168.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

