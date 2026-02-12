Onity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported net…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported net income of $127.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $14.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.02 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $290 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $189.5 million, or $21.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONIT

