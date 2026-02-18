OneSpaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.1 million.…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $242.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.6 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $961 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $246 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

