OneSpan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.5 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.5 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.9 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $243.2 million.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $244 million to $249 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSPN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.