Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $977 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.55.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $9.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.39 billion, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.63 billion.

