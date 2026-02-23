Octave Specialty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) on Monday reported a loss of $30…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) on Monday reported a loss of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $261.7 million, or $5.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.