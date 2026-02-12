Nu Skin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $370.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.2 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $340 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to $1.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion.

