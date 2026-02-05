NTT: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 1:35 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Thursday reported net income of $2.15 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $23.68 billion in the period.

