NRG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $66 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $864 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.71 billion.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $9.90 per share.

