Novavax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $440.3 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

