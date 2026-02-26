Nomad Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOKING, Britain (AP) — WOKING, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million…

WOKING, Britain (AP) — WOKING, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woking, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $900 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.6 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.89 per share.

