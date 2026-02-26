NexPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.1 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.3 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NREF

