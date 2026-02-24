New Mountain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.5 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $327.1 million.

