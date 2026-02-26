NetApp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $334 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.21 to $2.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.92 to $8.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.92 billion.

